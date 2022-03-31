A North Philadelphia man has been charged with murder in Bucks County after investigators said he stabbed and ran over his co-worker at a Wendy’s restaurant in Bensalem and then took the man’s body from the crime scene.

Dominique Harris, 30, has been charged with criminal homicide and possession of an instrument of a crime in the death of Michael Pickens, according to the affidavit of probable cause for Harris’ arrest. Harris remained in custody Thursday, denied bail. There was no indication he had hired an attorney.

An employee at the Bensalem Beer and Soda beer distributor called police just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, saying she had discovered blood, a cell phone and various articles of clothing in the business’ parking lot, the affidavit said.

Detectives retrieved surveillance from the business and recovered footage of a man, later identified as Harris, chasing after Pickens before stabbing him several times around 1 a.m. Harris ran from the scene, but came back in a silver sedan and ran Pickens over twice, dragging him a short distance, according to the affidavit.

Harris then loaded Pickens’ body into the backseat of his sedan and drove off.

Through interviews with Pickens’ family, investigators learned that he hadn’t come home after finishing his closing shift at the Wendy’s. Security camera footage from the fast-food restaurant shows Pickens taking trash bags out to a dumpster before being chased by Harris toward the beer distributor, the affidavit said.

Detectives later learned that Harris and Pickens got into a fight while working together at the Wendy’s on Jan. 27, according to police.

Hours after the crime scene was discovered, Philadelphia Police officers pulled Harris over on Broad Street near Hunting Park Avenue, the affidavit said. He was driving a silver Infiniti I30 that police said had blood stains throughout its interior and also along its rear bumper.