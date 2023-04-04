Donald Trump’s arraignment is today. How is that different from his indictment?

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be arraigned at a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday. His appearance follows the news of his indictment last week. So what’s the difference? Here’s what you need to know:

What’s an indictment?

Trump’s criminal process started with an indictment, also known as a formal notice of being charged.

News of his indictment on charges related to hush money allegedly paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels broke Thursday. For weeks, Trump had publicly discussed that he expected to be indicted. The exact charges are unknown. That’s because indictment charges are typically under seal until the defendant is arraigned.

What’s an arraignment?

An arraignment is the point of the process where the defendant is brought before a judge and formally read their charges. That’s when Trump’s charges will be read aloud and made public. From there, defendants can enter a plea. In the criminal process, a “not guilty” plea happens most often.

Two of Trump’s lawyers told Reuters on Friday that he will not be handcuffed when he arrives and plans to enter a “not guilty” plea.

Trump is expected to turn himself in on Tuesday. Reports Monday showed the former president traveling from his Mar-a-Lago Florida home to New York.

What time is Trump’s arraignment?

Trump’s appearance in the Manhattan courthouse is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

What happens after the arraignment?

After the arraignment, Trump is expected to be allowed to travel freely. He’s not expected to be held in custody at any point and will not be required to post bail. Reports show he is slated to hold a press event in Florida following his arraignment.