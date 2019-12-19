This photo provided by the Monmouth County SPCA shows some of the dogs rescued from a home in Burlington County, New Jersey. New Jersey State Police say that 44 frozen dogs and 130 live dogs were found at the Shamong Township, N.J., home of 65-year-old Donna Roberts, who was charged with animal cruelty following an inspection Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at her residence, which reeked of animal feces and urine. (Lindsay Sanator/Monmouth County SPCA via AP)