A 66-year-old Shamong Township woman was indicted this week on eight counts of animal cruelty for the inhumane treatment of dogs that were injured or died in her care, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Wednesday.
Donna Roberts, of the 500 block of Oakshade Road, was charged late last year after New Jersey State Police found 44 dead dogs stored in freezers at her residence. Authorities also found 161 dogs living in filthy conditions when they executed a search warrant at her property. The pervasive odor of animal feces and ammonia caused several responders to experience dizziness and nausea.
Complaints by neighbors and others about the property led to the township passing an ordinance that resulted in the animal-welfare raid.
Roberts was not detained pending trial but has been forbidden by a judge from owning, possessing, or caring for any animals.