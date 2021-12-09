A coach and teaching assistant at Bensalem High School sent sexually explicit messages and videos to six teenage girls he met through the school, police said Thursday.

Donnie Reed, 27, has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor, criminal solicitation, corruption of minors and related offenses. Reed remained in custody, in lieu of $100,000 bail. There was no indication he had hired an attorney.

Reed, of Bustleton, works as a football and basketball coach at the high school, as well as a special teaching assistant, according to court documents. In a statement, representatives from Bensalem Township School District said Reed was placed on administrative leave as soon as they were made aware of the charges. They said he cleared a background check before being hired by the district.

The six victims told police in October that Reed sent them the explicit messages between January 2019 and August through the social media website Snapchat, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. The girls were between 14 and 15 years old at the time.

In those messages, Reed sent the girls graphic videos of himself performing sexual acts, the affidavit said. Other times, he asked the girls to send nude pictures and asked them explicit questions about themselves.

One of the victims told detectives she tried to block Reed on Snapchat, but that he was persistent and kept trying to find her profile, according to the affidavit.

Investigators believe other girls may have been victimized by Reed, and are asking anyone with information to call 215-633-3719.