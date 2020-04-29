A 39-year-old man was stabbed in the chest about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Lippincott Street in Kensington. The previous day, a 39-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder about 11:30 a.m. at 46th Street and Woodland Avenue in West Philadelphia, and a 36-year-old man was shot in the groin during an attempted robbery at 10:18 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Front Street in Kensington. Two men wearing masks were seen fleeing after the shooting, police said.