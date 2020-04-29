As the spread of the coronavirus slows, gun violence in Philadelphia is showing no signs of letting up.
Two young Feltonville men gunned down in their neighborhood on Tuesday were the latest victims, pushing the number of homicides in the city this year to 124, a 19% increase over the same period last year, according to data on the Police Department’s website.
As of shortly before noon Wednesday, no arrest had been made in Tuesday’s slayings and the investigation by homicide detectives was continuing, police said.
Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun found the victims shortly before 6 p.m. on the 4700 block of North Third Street.
Joseph Humphrey, 20, of the 200 block of West Loudon Street, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police took him to Temple University Hospital, where he died at 6:20 p.m. Kalil Stafford, 18, of the 200 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard, also had been shot in the chest and was taken to Temple, where he died shortly before 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, police were looking for suspects in two stabbings and a shooting:
A 39-year-old man was stabbed in the chest about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Lippincott Street in Kensington. The previous day, a 39-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder about 11:30 a.m. at 46th Street and Woodland Avenue in West Philadelphia, and a 36-year-old man was shot in the groin during an attempted robbery at 10:18 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Front Street in Kensington. Two men wearing masks were seen fleeing after the shooting, police said.
