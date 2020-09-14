McDowell’s “fortune” came on the same day that U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain held a news conference to accuse Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner of being lenient with violent offenders by offering them plea deals that allowed them to return to the streets, where some committed new crimes. He cited 12 such cases. “These policies create a culture of lawlessness; they leave criminals emboldened; and they have inevitable consequences — one of which is a murder rate in Philadelphia that is the highest it has been in nearly 15 years,” McSwain said.