A 20-year-old woman was in “extremely critical” condition Saturday night after a double shooting in a residence in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia, police said.
The woman was shot in the right leg while at a home on the 9100 block of Verree Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. She was transported by police to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
An 18-year-old woman at the residence was shot once in her right knee. She was also taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.
Police said no weapon had been recovered, and no arrest had been made as of late Saturday.