A 19-year-old man was fatally wounded in a car that overturned after a double shooting Tuesday night in the Elmwood section of Southwest Philadelphia, police said.
Around 9 p.m., the man and a 20-year-old woman were in a Ford Taurus on Carroll Street turning onto Dicks Avenue when it was ambushed by two gunmen, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.
The car struck at least five parked vehicles before flipping upside down in the 2600 block of South 68th Street. Police found the man unresponsive inside the car and rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m. He had a gunshot wound in his back.
The woman got out of the overturned car before police arrived and was able to make it to the hospital. She was reported in stable condition with a gunshot wound to a leg, Small said.
The Taurus had at least 10 bullet holes on the passenger side and police found 22 shell casings from two separate guns at the intersection of Carroll and Dicks, Small said.
Homicide detectives were checking multiple surveillance cameras in the area for possible video of the shooting or the assailants.