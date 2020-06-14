One man was shot fatally and another was in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Sunday, police said.
The gunfire rang out on the 6500-block of Woodland Avenue shortly before 3 p.m.
One victim, a male in his 20s, was shot once in the chest. He was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian and died of his injuries shortly before 3:30 p.m.
The second victim, a 64-year-old man, was shot once in the back. He was listed in critical but stable condition at the medical center.
No arrest had been made, no weapon had been recovered. No other details about the shootings were available.