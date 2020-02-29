Two men were found shot dead Friday evening inside a rowhouse in the city’s Kensington section, police said.
Shortly before 6:30 p.m., police found both men, ages 31 and 26, with gunshot wounds to their heads and torsos, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. The victims were pronounced dead at 6:33 p.m. by medics.
The 31-year-old was found in the living room and the younger man was in the kitchen near the rear door, Small said. There were at least 15 spent shell casings inside the residence, which is just off Frankford Avenue.
Small said the men did not live there but were acquainted with one or more of the occupants.
Police reported no arrests, and did not release the names of the victims.