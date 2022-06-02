State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, has submitted documents to a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and has agreed to be interviewed, his lawyer said Thursday.

Politico first reported Thursday that Mastriano submitted the documents on Tuesday, including receipts for $3,354 for buses he rented to bring supporters to the Jan. 6 rally in Washington D.C. that devolved into the deadly Capitol insurrection. Mastriano also submitted a manifest of passengers, showing he sold more than 130 tickets for the buses.

In addition, Mastriano submitted a tranche of documents he had tweeted after the 2020 presidential election, calling on his colleagues in the state legislature to stop the certification of the vote, based on false and debunked claims about election fraud in Pennsylvania.

Timothy Parlatore, Mastriano’s lawyer, said in an interview with The Inquirer that Mastriano would cooperate with the Select Committee but struck a combative tone about the committee’s powers and motivations to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Parlatore said the committee, which issued a subpoena to Mastriano in February, “doesn’t have the power to compel” Mastriano’s testimony. Mastriano, he said, has agreed to a private “voluntary interview,” which has not been scheduled.

“If they call him for a public hearing, that they have the power to do,” Parlatore said. “I very much doubt they would want to do that.”

The subpoena demanded information about Mastriano’s “knowledge and participation in an attempt to create an alternate slate of electors” after the election, his communications with former President Donald Trump about “your postelection activities,” and his participation in the events of Jan. 6

Mastriano called for a full audit of the vote in Pennsylvania 10 days after the 2020 election and delay of the certification until completed.

He also hosted a Nov. 25, 2020 state Senate Gettysburg hearing on alleged election fraud with Trump calling in and testimony from Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. Later that day he attended a meeting at the White House on postelection strategy but quickly left after testing positive for COVID-19.

That same month he circulated memos to colleagues calling for an alternate set of electors, which became legislation that was not acted on.

Parlatore, who has represented two other clients subpoenaed by the committee, claimed it conducts private interviews and only releases transcripts if “it’s something that is politically useful.”

“This is not a real committee doing real investigation,” he said. “This is just a partisan pre-stunt. Really, they’re not interested in getting any information from Mastriano. This is a fishing expedition where they were hoping he would refuse so they could imply he has something to hide.”

Mastriano, asked about the subpoena during a televised debate in April for the Republican primary for governor, said he had “no legal issue” from his participation in the Jan. 6 rally.

“I was there to hear my president speak and then I was invited to speak in two locations, exercising my constitutional rights,” Mastriano said in the debate. “And shame on the media and the Democrats for painting anyone down there as a villain.”

Trump endorsed Mastriano for governor three days before the May primary, saying “no one in Pennsylvania who has done more, or fought harder, for election integrity.