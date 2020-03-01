Drexel battled but came up short at the College of Charleston on Saturday.
The Dragons (13-18, 6-12 Colonial Athletic Association) led by one with under five minutes to play, but the Cougars scored five straight and held the lead the rest of the way.
Camren Wynter and Zach Walton each scored 18 points for the Dragons, who will enter the CAA championships in eighth place.
Charleston (17-13, 11-7) was led by Grant Riller’s game-high 25 points.
Zach Walton had a three-pointer bounce around and go in with 4:46 to play to give the Dragons the momentum and a 62-61 lead.
On the Cougars’ next possession, Jaylen McManus scored and was fouled. He converted the three-point play and Charleston took the lead for good. Wynter then missed a jumper and when the Cougars got back in the offensive end, Zep Jasper sank a three, putting Charleston up by five. The Dragons would cut the lead to three on one more occasion, but that was as close as they could get.