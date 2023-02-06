Keishana Washington’s 40 points help Drexel stun Stony Brook for 4th straight win

Keishana Washington had her third career 40-point game and sank the game-winning shot as Drexel rallied on the road against Stony Brook, 66-65, on Sunday in Colonial Athletic Association action.

With 27 seconds left and the Dragons (17-5, 9-2 CAA) trailing, 65-64, Washington hit the go-ahead jumper, scoring her 16th fourth-quarter point. A frenzied final saw Stony Brook (13-8, 7-3) fall short on three shot attempts.

The victory kept Drexel even atop the conference standings alongside North Carolina A&T, which won also won on Sunday.

The Dragons led after the opening quarter, 19-15, and by as many as seven points in the second before Stony Brook took a 37-34 halftime lead. After a rough-shooting third quarter (4 of 18), Drexel regained the lead in the fourth at the 8:43 mark, 50-49. Drexel held a five-point advantage, 62-57, with four minutes to go, then Stony Brook used an 8-2 run to go in front, but left time for Washington’s final shot.

The graduate student guard, who went 10 of 10 from the free-throw line, matched a career high with 14 field goals made (29 attempts). Reserve forward Jasmine Valentine tied a career best with eight points and had all five of her rebounds in the final 10 minutes.

Stony Brook was paced by Sherese Pittman’s 19 points.

Drexel will host CAA foe Charleston (9-12, 4-7) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

