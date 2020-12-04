A report from the National Urban League in August found Black individuals to be nearly three times as likely to contract COVID-19 and twice as likely to die from the virus, compared with white individuals. In Philadelphia, Black individuals are more than twice as likely as white individuals to contract the virus, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. And a report in September found that Black patients in Pennsylvania are more than twice as likely to die prematurely of treatable health conditions when compared with white patients.