Drexel women beat Elon; St. Joe’s men outlast George Mason

Chloe Hodges had career highs of 15 points and eight rebounds, Keishana Washington led all scorers with 16 points, and Drexel’s women powered past visiting Elon, 61-49, in a Colonial Athletic Association matchup on Sunday.

After allowing the first four points of the game, the Dragons (15-5, 7-2 CAA) got a pair of threes to go up, 6-4, and never looked back. Drexel led by as many as 14 points, despite only shooting 39.3% overall (22 of 56). The contest tightened, 55-49, with 2 minutes, 19 seconds left, but Elon (5-16, 1-9) couldn’t get closer.

Hodges came off the bench for her career day, sinking all six of her field-goal attempts and three foul shots.

Elon’s Evonna McGill had 14 points, and Lenaejha Evans added 10 off the bench.

Drexel heads on the road Friday to take on Northeastern (10-9, 5-3) at 7 p.m.

Reynolds scores 30 as St. Joseph’s men top George Mason

Erik Reynolds II scored a game-high 30 points on 9-of-18 shooting as St. Joseph’s survived a nail-biter on the road against George Mason, 79-76, in Atlantic 10 action.

Lynn Greer III (18 points, 11 rebounds) and Ejike Obinna (15 points, 12 rebounds) each added a double-double for the Hawks (10-11, 4-5 A-10).

The back-and-forth affair saw St. Joseph’s take the game’s largest lead, 58-49, with 11:35 remaining in the second half. But that lead disappeared when George Mason (12-10, 4-5 A-10) went in front, 67-66, with 5:54 left.

After going down by as many as five points, St. Joseph’s made a final push three minutes later to take the lead for good, 74-72. Reynolds sank the go-ahead three-pointer, one of his five makes on the day (12 attempts).

George Mason had four players in double figures, paced by Josh Oduro with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

St. Joseph’s returns home Wednesday to face Rhode Island (8-13, 4-5) at 7 p.m. (ESPN+).

St. Joe’s women fall to Richmond in overtime

Despite a career-high 38 points from Mackenzie Smith and four players in double figures, St. Joseph’s dropped an overtime road thriller against Richmond, 94-90.

Smith had 17 of the final 21 points for the Hawks, who trailed, 70-62, with 4:26 left before closing on a 14-6 run to force the extra period. St. Joseph’s (15-6, 5-4 Atlantic 10) scored the first four points of overtime, but Richmond (13-7, 3-4) responded with an 8-0 run.

Talya Brugler notched 14 points for the Hawks, while Laura Ziegler added 13 points and 14 rebounds and Katie Jekot had 11 points.

Richmond, which had six players in double figures, was led by Maggie Doonan’s 28 points.

Next for St. Joseph’s is a road meeting with conference-leading Rhode Island (17-3, 8-0) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.