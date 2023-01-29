No. 5 UConn women rally past No. 21 Villanova in Big East showdown

HARTFORD, Conn. — On Feb. 9, 2022, Villanova stormed into the XL Center in Hartford, Conn., and beat UConn to snap its 169-game conference winning streak.

Back at the XL Center 354 days later and riding a nine-game win streak of their own, the No. 21 Wildcats looked to once again shock the Huskies, but they escaped with a 63-58 win despite trailing for most of the second half.

Stat leaders

Maddy Siegrist led Villanova (18-4, 9-2 Big East) with 25 points and eight rebounds. With her first basket of the game, a three from the wing, the senior passed Penn’s Diana Caramanico (2,415 career points) and became the Big 5 women’s all-time leading scorer.

Sophomore guard Lucy Olsen joined Siegrist in double figures with 19 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists.

Aubrey Griffin led UConn (20-2, 12-0) with 19 points and six rebounds, while Dorka Juhasz chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds.

What we saw

The highly anticipated matchup between the Big East’s two top teams did not disappoint.

UConn controlled much of the first half, after taking a 4-3 lead just two minutes into play. The Huskies led by as many as eight in the first 20 minutes, but Villanova hung around. The Wildcats went into the locker room trailing, 33-30.

Villanova struggled to string together stops in the first half, but the second half was a different story. The Wildcats opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run to take a five-point lead at the 4:36 mark. Villanova held the Huskies scoreless until Lou Lopez-Sénéchal sank two free throws with 3:33 on the clock.

UConn cut the Villanova lead to two entering the final 10 minutes.

A 6-2 run to start the fourth built the Villanova lead back to six with 8:08 to play, but the Huskies weren’t going anywhere. UConn closed the game on a 11-6 run to clinch the victory.

As has been the case in most games this season, Villanova’s defense kept the Wildcats within striking distance. The nine days off to scout were evident in Villanova’s defensive strategy. The Wildcats ran UConn’s shooters off the three-point line and battled in the post with Juhasz and Aaliyah Edwards, but it just wasn’t enough.

Up next

Villanova returns home to host Marquette (13-7, 6-5 Big East) on Tuesday (7 p.m., FS2). The two teams met in Milwaukee in December, and the Wildcats won, 54-52.