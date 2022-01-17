A Maple Shade man was killed outside his apartment complex in what officials said was a drive-by shooting Sunday night.

Ezekiel Sanders Jr., 32, was shot about 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Fox Meadow apartments on Gardenia Drive, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office reported. Sanders was shot from a vehicle, the prosecutor’s office said, that sped off from the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Sanders was pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital in Cherry Hill at 7:20 p.m.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-711, or tips@mapleshadepd.com or tips@co.burlington.nj.us.