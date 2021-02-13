Heather Ainsworth / AP

Eladio Beltran, right, pushes his children, Caleb, 4, left, and Jayem, 3, in their toy car at their home in Albion, N.Y., in 2019. Beltran faces deportation because he was arrested for driving without a license. In New York and elsewhere, the idea of extending new privileges to those without legal immigration status has been resisted. But a renewed push across the country to allow them to get driver’s licenses resonates strongly among those who make their living in the rural crop fields, dairy farms and fruit orchards where the need for everyday transportation can be the greatest. (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth)