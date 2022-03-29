A 62-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and killing a 3-year-old child who was on the sidewalk Monday in the city’s Brewerytown neighborhood, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Timothy Robinson was charged with homicide by vehicle while under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, and related offenses for the crash that occurred shortly before 11 a.m. on the 3000 block of West Girard Avenue.

Robinson allegedly was driving a 2020 black Nissan Rogue when the vehicle jumped a sidewalk curb and crashed into a woman and her child. The woman was not injured. The child died at Temple University Hospital.

CBS3 posted video showing the Nissan upside down on the sidewalk near the northwest corner of 30th Street and Girard. A building on the corner also was damaged in the crash

“My heart is broken for this child, and for the family that now grieves such a terrible loss. Intoxicated driving is never okay, and this tragedy is why,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement.

Krasner added: “My office will work to hold Mr. Robinson accountable, but I also want to re-commit to working with our public safety partners in the city to confront traffic violence for the public safety threat that it is. Safe sidewalks and streets for all should be considered baseline amenities in all Philadelphia communities.”