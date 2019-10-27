A sighting of a man leading the girl to a van sparked an Amber Alert, and authorities have since searched Bridgeton and the 1,100-acre park, and investigated more than 1,000 tips. Dulce is on the FBI’s list of most-wanted missing people, and a reward for information stands at $52,000. Earlier this month, authorities released a sketch of a man who reportedly was seen with small children in the same park, and asked for help identifying him. They have described him as a possible witness.