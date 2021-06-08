Philadelphia homicide detectives are seeking to determine whether a man arrested in Delaware on Tuesday morning is the suspect wanted for fatally shooting a Dunkin’ Donuts manager during a robbery in Fairhill early Saturday, according to police.

Chief Inspector Frank Vanore, who oversees the detective bureau, said investigators were working with authorities in Delaware to determine if the man, whom he did not name, shot and killed Christine Lugo during a robbery at the store — and whether he was connected to any other crimes in either state.

“We’re certainly looking at some similarities that occurred between cases,” Vanore said, declining to offer specifics.

The man had not been charged in the Dunkin’ Donuts killing as of Tuesday afternoon.

Lugo, 41, was fatally shot around 5:30 a.m. Saturday by a man who robbed the store she managed on the 500 block of Lehigh Avenue.

Police posted surveillance video on YouTube this weekend showing Lugo complying with the man’s demands before he shot her, and they asked the public to help identify him.

This is a developing story that will be updated.