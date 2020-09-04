A 35-year-old Gloucester City man was charged with detonating a homemade bomb at the entrance to a local gym last month, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said Friday.
Dwayne A. Vandergrift Jr. of the 700 block of Powell Street allegedly placed an explosive device on the front door of Bellum Strength & Conditioning, also known as GCity CrossFit, at 514 S. Broadway sometime before 3:50 a.m. on Aug. 26.
No one was injured, but the explosion badly damaged the door and shattered glass, authorities said. Surveillance video allegedly showed Vandergrift fleeing from the area shortly before the device exploded.
Vandergrift was arrested Aug. 28 and a search warrant was executed at his home. The block of Powell was briefly evacuated as a precaution, police said.
Carpenito said investigators found “substantial quantities of bomb-making materials, numerous weapons, including an unregistered short-barreled rifle, several tactical vests outfitted with body armor and loaded 30-round ammunition magazines, and a marijuana grow operation containing approximately 85 marijuana plants.”
Carpenito added, “Upon examining Vandergrift’s personal computer devices, investigators discovered that he had recently researched how to construct and utilize various explosive devices, including pipe and pressure cooker bombs.”
Vandergrift was charged with malicious use of explosives, unlawful possession of two destructive devices, and unlawful possession of a short-barreled rifle.
He was being held Friday on related state criminal charges, Carpenito said.