2 men surrender to police for Super Bowl Sunday car flipping in North Philadelphia

Two Delaware County men surrendered to Philadelphia police and face charges for their role in flipping a sedan near Temple University’s main campus on Sunday just hours before the Super Bowl kickoff, police said Wednesday night.

The men, ages 21 and 23, will be charged with riot, criminal mischief, and related offenses for the mayhem that occurred on the 1700 block of Arlington Street around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The incident, which was captured on video and went viral on social media, involved hundreds of Eagles fans in the street, cheering on a group of men as they overturned a silver Volvo in the street, and then climbed on top of the chassis to a roar from the crowd. The car’s windows were smashed and the body was spray-painted.

Police on Monday released video of the vandalism incident, seeking to identify nine of the individuals seen lifting the vehicle. Anyone with information that could help the investigation can call detectives at 215-686-3093, leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS, email tips@philly.com, or text to PPDTIP.

Temple University officials warned students ahead of the Super Bowl that any property damage committed during celebrations would result in disciplinary action, on top of whatever criminal charges the police may bring.