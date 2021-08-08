Across the street, the first-place Phillies had just completed a three-game sweep of the Mets behind a 3-0 pitching gem by Zack Wheeler, a few hours after the Phillies posthumously retired pitcher Roy Halladay’s No. 34.

But inside Lincoln Financial Field, the excitement late Sunday afternoon was over another team and another sport: the first of two Eagles practices open to the public there during training camp. It was a chance to see new head coach Nick Sirianni, who replaces Doug Pederson. Another popular must-see was Jalen Hurts, the team’s starting quarterback this season following Carson Wentz’s trade to the Indianapolis Colts.

The price of admission was $10, with the Eagles donating proceeds to autism research. If you couldn’t make it or were there and didn’t get enough of the excitement, a second public practice at the Linc is scheduled for Aug. 22. Tickets remain available at Ticketmaster.

There’s more Eagles indulgence opportunity this week: a preseason opener Thursday at the Linc against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And it all starts for real on Sept. 12 with an away game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Will the Phillies be in playoff contention by then? Time will tell. The World Series is scheduled to begin Oct. 26.