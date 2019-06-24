J.P. Teti woke up Monday to learn his security, nay, his entire existence, has been threatened. The being that looks over his Philadelphia-themed dive bar in London was kidnapped over the weekend by a couple of British bandits.
They took Swoop’s head.
In an act so sinister it has captured the attention of an international cohort of online crimestoppers, two bar patrons on Sunday evening appeared as though they were posing for a photo with an Eagles mascot head that has sat at the front of the establishment since a fan gifted it to the bar, called East Passyunk, when the Birds played in London last October.
But instead of simply posing for a pic, the couple swiped Swoop and dashed down the street, disappearing into the ether without so much as a “cheerio!”
Luckily for the British authorities no doubt dedicating endless resources to cracking open this mystery, the thieves left behind some evidence.
Their “ruck sack," said Teti, who’s from Jersey and owns the bar.
Inside the bag were “digestives” — oddly named British cookies, or something like that — red Solo cups, various towels, pain medication, and condoms. (They probably could have used the protection. Teti described the couple as seemingly “intent on being intimately involved with each other later in the evening.”)
But even more importantly for those trying to track the perpetrators? “They paid their bill, stupidly, on credit card.”
So to the thief, whose name is known by the bar and, by extension, the police who have already been called: an amnesty program is in place.
Teti said they have until Wednesday evening to return the head, no questions asked. The 30 or so employees of East Passyunk and its loyal London fans are holding out hope that honesty and good sense will prevail.
But if they don’t bring him home safely?
“We will unleash the full weight of the British legal system,” he said.
This isn’t the first time the East Passyunk bar, a Philadelphia-themed dive that opened in London last year and serves cheesesteaks, has been the target of such a crime. Once, someone stole a Sixers coaster off the wall. Very rude.
But generally, Teti trusts his customer base. It’s why the bar’s “Nick Foles shrine” features a Super Bowl helmet, signed by Nick Foles, within “grabbing distance.” Most of the folks who frequent this place would never dare take something so valuable, let alone a piece of memorabilia with the sentimental value of a giant cartoon bird head.
So for now, Teti is hoping an aggressive missing persons campaign will help return Swoop to his rightful home. Anyone with information leading to his rescue is eligible for a reward: a choice of a variety of Tastykakes and/or a citywide special. The stakes are high.
There will also soon be “thousands” of fliers papering every inch of open wall space in London, Teti said, so there will be nowhere for the bandits to hide. Especially not with a giant bird head.
“These people will have no refuge. They will have no safe harbor. People who are their friends will turn on them," he said, "when they realize the Pandora’s box that has opened.”