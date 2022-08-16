A.J. Brown dominated the first two weeks of practice at Eagles training camp, mostly because of his obvious skill, but also because fellow wideout DeVonta Smith was out with a groin strain. Smith returned on Sunday with the Eagles clearly committed to getting him involved after his absence, and Brown took a backseat.

Two days later at the NovaCare Complex, though, it was obvious the threat the duo should pose for pass defenses that aren’t likely to shade a safety to one side as much as they did in 2021. In the second team period, Brown and Smith caught back-to-back slants. A few plays later, Smith converted a third down on a short route.

Again, during another set, Jalen Hurts opened a drive with back-to-back throws to his two outside receivers. The sideline routes were similar, as were the throws: High and away from coverage. Smith and Brown skied and came down in bounds with both passes.

But their highlight grabs came later. Hurts was probably touched for a “sack” by linebacker Haason Reddick, but he kept scrambling and hit the air-bound Smith downfield. A period later, Brown blew past safety Anthony Harris, flashed his hands late as post safety K’Von Wallace offered help, and pulled in a bucket catch before walking the tightrope into the end zone.

