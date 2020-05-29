Philadelphia police on Friday arrested a 17-year-old in the May 17 home invasion in Overbrook Park in which a 21-year-old woman was raped and her 23-year-old roommate was shot in the abdomen.
Earl Davis, of the 5800 block of Spruce Street in West Philadelphia, is accused of attacking the victims in their basement apartment in the 7400 block of Brockton Road.
Multiple security cameras captured a man dressed in black, wearing gloves, with a handgun on his hip burglarizing a car and trying to get into other vehicles shortly before he broke into the victims’ home just after 5 a.m.
Before the intruder shot her, the second woman told him to take what he wanted and leave, said Capt. Mark Burgmann of the Special Victims Unit.
In addition to video, other forensic evidence was recovered at the scene, he said.
The victims, who are recovering from their injuries, did not know the suspect, Burgmann said. “I think, quite frankly, he was going around trying to get into vehicles or anything he could, and I think he forced his way inside the property,” he said.