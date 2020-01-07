The earthquake that hit Puerto Rico in the predawn hours Tuesday left a crack in the wall of the house where Camden council member Felisha Reyes-Morton’s mother has lived for years. Elsewhere in the island’s southern town of Santa Isabel, other family members are without power, relying on spotty wifi connections and social media for information.
“People are confused,” said Reyes-Morton, who has aunts, cousins, grandparents and other relatives living within 25 miles of where the 6.4-magnitude quake hit. “It’s hard for the government to communicate at a time like this, with no electricity and damaged roads. There is fear and a lot of uncertainty.”
As natural disasters have pummeled Puerto Rico, many have fled the island for Philadelphia, drawn by its relatively low cost of living and thriving Puerto Rican community. There were about 134,000 Puerto Ricans in Philadelphia as of 2017, nearly 50 percent more than two decades ago. An additional 23,000 live across the river in Camden, about a third of the city’s population.
Gladys Carrión, a middle school teacher for Julia de Burgos school in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section, has two adult sons living on the island’s east coast municipality of Yabucoa. When she spoke with them a few hours after the quake on Tuesday, both said they were fine and urged her to keep calm. She’s still worried after aftershocks and other ripple effects from the quake.
“I feel helpless with this situation, after all we’ve been through,” she said.
Philadelphia city Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, who was born in Puerto Rico, had been planning a trip there this week to visit family. Her relatives are safe, she said. Meanwhile, she and others are starting to plan how to help with relief efforts. After Hurricane Maria in 2017, the local Puerto Rican community joined with other groups like churches and synagogues to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars, she said.
“So many infrastructure problems still remain from past disasters,” she said. "The electric grid is still very fragile. A lot of things have been normalized, it’s not unusual to lose power or water. People are more nonchalant about it. That becomes oppressive, day after day. It’s very sad.”
Striking just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, the quake was reported just south of Guayanilla, on the island’s southern region. The quake was followed by strong aftershocks. Seismologists say it’s impossible to predict when the quakes will stop or whether they will become stronger.
Eight people were injured in the city of Ponce, Mayor Mayita Meléndez told WAPA television, and police confirmed 73-year-old Nelson Martínez Guillén died in the quake.
Power went out on the island as power plants shut down to protect themselves, with two suffering minor damage. Water systems were also shut down.
Island governor Wanda Vázquez Garced issued an executive order Tuesday to activate the National Guard, stating that “the earthquake caused even more significant damage to critical infrastructure, life and property, including roads, bridges, schools, homes and other related damages.”
This story contains reporting by the Associated Press.