The Chester County District Attorney’s Office is investigating a police shooting late Thursday in East Goshen Township that left a man in critical condition, officials said Friday.
Police were called to a home on Cornwallis Drive about 6:15 p.m., after a 34-year-old man who lives in the home threatened to shoot his mother and sister, District Attorney Deborah Ryan said. The two women were able to leave the home safely and call police, saying the man, who police did not identify, suffered from mental health issues
When police arrived, the man refused to leave the home and barricaded himself inside, investigators said.
As officers tried to negotiate with him in an effort to get him to leave the house, authorities said, the man fired 15 rounds from a handgun at them. None of the officers was hit, but one of the rounds struck the ground near where an officer was standing, according to investigators.
A member of the West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team who was on the scene returned fire, striking the man twice, authorities said. The man was taken to Paoli Memorial Hospital, where he remained in critical condition Friday, according to investigators.
Ryan said her office is reviewing the shooting to determine whether it was justified.