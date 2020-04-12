Easter eggs weren’t the only things rolling for the holiday during this year of unusual things. In Margate, the Easter Bunny’s head rolled.
Literally, the wind whipped off the costume head of a waving Margate firefighter posing as the Easter Bunny as the fire truck rode through the streets of this Jersey Shore town Saturday evening.
Brian Miranda, owner of Atlantic City’s Wonder Bar, was fortuitously there to film the not-exactly-blessed event and share with the world on Facebook.
“Easter bunny decapitated in my NJ town (Margate, NJ)” Miranda posted, as the video shows an exuberantly waving E.B. atop the fire engine and then the head flying off the back of the vehicle and rolling in the street.
“Oh no!,” a man is heard saying on the video, as a following battalion truck pulls over, sirens in the distance, the bunny head landing on the street. “Code Red!”
The video tags Margate firefighter Chris Fantazzio, who “liked” a comment asking whether he was the decapitated bunny in question.