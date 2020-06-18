Eastern State Penitentiary, the former working prison-turned-attraction in Fairmount, has laid off around 40% of its staff, imposed operating budget cuts and salary reductions, and suspended Terror Behind the Walls, their annual Halloween haunted house, in response to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
President and CEO Sally Elk said in a release the decision was “the absolute last resort,” citing months of financial losses and future uncertainty.
“The strength of this organization has always been its dedicated and ambitious staff. We are heartbroken,” she said in a statement.
Since opening its hallowed halls to tens of thousands of tourists in 1994, Eastern State has recently adopted a new mission focused on criminal justice reform. Still, much of its revenue stemmed from events such as the Terror Behind the Walls haunted house, in addition to admission fees for group tours.
The organization has earned no revenue since shuttering its doors to the public on March 14, and state-enforced social distancing guidelines will limit the number of visitors allowed when tours are projected to resume in mid-July, further reducing revenue projections.
In addition to the 29 year-round staff members that have been laid off, the organization will not be able to employ the 300-plus people typically hired each fall for Terror Behind the Walls.
Eastern State plans to replace Terror Behind the Walls with “smaller-scale evening tours more closely aligned with our mission,” Senior Vice President Sean Kelley said in a release.
Eastern State will continue to offer virtual resources that address the legacy of American criminal justice reform. This programming entails a twice-weekly video podcast “Prisons and the Pandemic,” which tracks COVID-19 infection rates and deaths inside prisons, a “Searchlight Series” that addresses aspects of the pandemic in prisons, and a weekly Twitter chat “Hidden Histories,” which explores the history of underrepresented prison populations.
According to a 2018 economic impact study shows that Eastern State generated $46 million for Pennsylvania, supporting 385 jobs with $18 million in earnings within the Pennsylvania economy.