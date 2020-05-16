We sent a letter to congressional leadership on this topic about a week and a half ago. And really it’s been a grassroots effort since then to put chefs in front of their local legislators and tell them our stories: Tell them about the day in March when they had to lay off 90% or 100% of their staff; tell them about how this how the PPP is not working; how drastically our sales have declined, even when we are operating curbside and delivery operations. And remind them that we have I think the weakest safety net because we operate on such slim margins, we don’t have access to capital in the public markets, and in a lot of cases we don’t really even have borrowing relationships with our banks — because that is the posture financial institutions have taken with respect to restaurants for a long time, that we are not always worthy recipients of loans.