Tiny dancers. The most-anticipated dance-off in Philadelphia took place on June 2 at the University of the Arts. The 12th annual “Colors of the Rainbow Team Match Grand Final"— the annual ballroom-dancing competition produced by Dancing Classrooms — included fifth-to-eighth-grade students from area public, charter, and parochial schools. Dancing Classrooms, founded in 2007, is an arts program that teaches ballroom dancing to elementary and middle school students. Twice a week, for 10 weeks in fall and spring, Dancing Classrooms instructors teach students how to do the merengue, fox-trot, rumba, tango, swing, waltz, cha-cha and stomp — “partner” dances that require fidgety kids to master teamwork. Each semester is capped off with a tournament-style dance-off. Four groups, each consisting of 12 dancers, square off before a six-judge panel. Two groups (two from the fall semester, and two from the spring semester) then compete for the grand prize. This year, the team representing Chester-Upland’s School of the Arts took home the trophy. For more information, go to www.dancingclassroomsphilly.org.