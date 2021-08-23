Montgomery County investigators have issued an arrest warrant for the man they believe shot and killed a woman in an ambush at a red light in November. But the man has been missing since April, when he was last seen boarding a flight to Honduras, they said.

Terrence Marche, 47, of King of Prussia, is wanted on charges of first- and third-degree murder, conspiracy, firearms violations, and related offenses in the death of Ebony Pack, 30, a Bucks County woman who worked as a nurse treating COVID-19 patients.

Pack, of Feasterville, was gunned down at an intersection in Lansdale on Nov. 28 as she was driving to her girlfriend’s house. A Cadillac pulled up alongside Pack after she stopped at the intersection of East Hancock Street and Church Road, and its passenger, believed to be Marche, opened fire, striking her multiple times, according to police.

» READ MORE: A nurse and mother was shot and killed at a Lansdale intersection. Months later, her family and police still seek answers.

Investigators later tracked that vehicle through surveillance footage on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and traced it to Ricky Vance, 52, who was arrested in April in connection with Pack’s death. Vance, of Strawberry Mansion, is now believed to be the one who drove the vehicle on the night of the shooting, following Pack as she left her mother’s house in Bucks County, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

“Detectives have uncovered a lot of evidence in this murder investigation, and we aren’t done yet,” Steele said in a statement. “The two men conspired to murder Ebony Pack and possibly conspired with others to do so.”

A third man, the ex-boyfriend of Pack’s girlfriend, is also named in the criminal complaints for both Marche and Vance but does not face criminal charges. Investigators say he spent time with both men on the night of the fatal shooting and took a trip with Marche to Honduras in April.

» READ MORE: Philadelphia man charged in death of nurse and mother, Montgomery County DA says

Marche’s girlfriend told investigators that the ex-boyfriend called her to say that Marche went missing in Honduras and that he was returning to the Philadelphia area alone, according to the affidavit.

Pack’s girlfriend told investigators her ex was verbally and physically abusive and was angry that she had begun dating Pack, the affidavit said. She had a protection-from-abuse order against him after a violent encounter at a gas station in Philadelphia three months before Pack’s murder, the document said.

During that incident, the affidavit said, the man mentioned Pack, saying he was going “to fix her” and had “something for her.”

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrests and conviction in Pack’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call 610-278-3648.