A woman who was using a walker, and who police described as elderly, was struck by a car and killed as she crossed Old York Road around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Abington Township Police said.

Police were still seeking the identify of the woman, as well as any witnesses who might have seen the deadly crash on Saturday, said Sgt. Joe Blythe, who was the nighttime supervisor on duty Friday.

The woman was crossing at Woodland Road, heading in the direction of Jefferson Abington Hospital, where a busy emergency trauma center attracts pedestrian and car traffic at all hours, Blythe said.

But, he added, it’s not known if she was a patient. “Once we get in contact with the next of kin, they would be able to shed some light on why she was out there at that time.”

The car hit the woman an angle, he said, such that its airbags didn’t deploy — but police are still investigating to determine how fast the car was going, whether the traffic light was green or red, and whether the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when the car hit her. The driver remained on the scene, he said.

“There is a video,” Blythe said. “The hospital has recently changed their policies so we have to acquire that video through a search warrant. So that’s what they’re waiting on.”

The department is asking witnesses, or anyone with information on the crash, to contact Officer Alan Freed at 267-536-1078 or afreed@abingtonpa.gov.