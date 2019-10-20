“When my daughter was born with Down syndrome, I noticed how people treated her and I didn’t like it," said New Jersey State Sen. Stephen Sweeney, who has pushed legislation to crack down on abuse of people with developmental disabilities. “I would say talk is cheap at times, anyone you talk to in office says they’ll support you up until the point where they fund the program. Politicians don’t always have the same priorities, but when it’s a priority, that’s when you see a difference.”