Electric buses, though, still can’t match the reliability of fuel-powered vehicles. The buses SEPTA bought are touted as getting about 350 miles on a single charge. It is highly unlikely the buses will consistently, or even frequently perform so well, Johanson said. Their batteries are vulnerable to cold. A January CitiLab story reported that on 2018′s Super Bowl Sunday, a 5 degree Fahrenheit day in the city, an electric bus managed to hold a charge for 40 minutes while traveling 16 miles. Hot weather can also be a problem, since air conditioning adds to the drain on the power source. The load the bus is carrying, and terrain with steep inclines can also affect the batteries’ performance, according to a May report from the World Resources Institute, an international research organization focused on natural resources.