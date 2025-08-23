‘Fire’ forces Phoenix-bound American Airlines flight from PHL to land at Washington-Dulles, FAA says

A Phoenix-bound American Airlines jet that left Philadelphia more than an hour behind schedule Saturday was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport after the crew reported “a fire” in one of the passenger rows, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA said the jet landed safely at the airport, in Leesport, Va., around 11:50 a.m.

Advertisement

The Airbus A321, which American Airlines says has a seating capacity of 190, left Philadelphia International Airport at 10:49 a.m., according to the airlines’ website.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

The airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.