Kaling and director Nisha Ganatra, who have done good work on television, have some problems with the arc of longer-form movie comedy. The pace of Molly’s relationship with putative boyfriends and bosses unfolds with a jarring lack of rhythm. Ditto the conflict between Katherine and her bottom-line corporate boss. Basic cinematic building blocks like the transition from one scene to another are sometimes clumsily handled — we are often plopped into the middle of a confrontation, with no explanation of how the characters came to be together.