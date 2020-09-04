Burdick, who has a heart condition that has nearly killed her three times, was standing on the corner near the encampment when she collapsed, and an older resident of the camp, Teddy Munson, rushed to her side. He helped her to the very lawn chair where she was sitting last week, ahead of a posted eviction date of Sept. 9. As she waited, organizers at this and a larger encampment on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway tried to negotiate with the city for an alternative to what’s become of a half dozen other encampments in the last few years — all closed through a program the city has touted as a humane national model.