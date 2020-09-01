Under our proposal to transfer vacant city-owned properties to a community land trust, vacant properties would be disposed to a nonprofit entity that would repair them and then support the move-in of people who have extremely-low ($25k or less) incomes. The community land trust model would preserve these properties to be used exclusively as low income housing, forever. This type of housing has been vanishing at a rapid pace in Philadelphia, yet more than 1 in 4 of Philadelphia residents live at or below this income threshold. There are very few incentives for developers to build housing for poor people. As a result, many Philadelphians have been priced out of their historic neighborhoods with nowhere to go while luxury housing sprouts up everywhere. Our proposal would preserve the low-income housing stock and stabilize communities facing gentrification and displacement.