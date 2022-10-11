Here’s a look at enrollment trends at 32 local schools we queried. We did not include colleges that generally accept fewer than half of all applicants, leaving out highly selective colleges such as the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, and some others, because they don’t face the same kind of challenges filling their classes.

Four-year public and state-related colleges

Cheyney University: Overall enrollment is up 10% from last year to 706. Freshman enrollment fell by 12 students; however, transfers are up by 38, as is retention, contributing to the higher overall increase.

Lincoln University: Overall enrollment is down 4.5%, at 1,829. Freshman enrollment stands at 396, down 16.5%.

Pennsylvania State University: The school said it is “cautiously optimistic” about “a slight increase” in fall enrollment but didn’t provide numbers.

Rowan: Overall enrollment is up 2.5%, or 488 students, to 19,568. Freshman enrollment is 2,585, up 394 students, or about 18%.

Rutgers-Camden: Overall enrollment is down 9.2%, at 6,102. First-year enrollment is 531, down 12.4%.

Rutgers University-New Brunswick: Declined to provide numbers, saying they weren’t final.

Stockton University: Overall enrollment is down 3%, at 9,080. Freshman enrollment is 1,562, up 15% from last year.

Temple University: Overall enrollment is down about 6.4%, at 33,606. Freshman enrollment is 4,696, down 238, or about 5%.

University of Delaware: Overall enrollment is up less than 1%, or 43 students, at 24,039. Freshman enrollment is 4,632, up about 8.3% from last year’s 4,276.

West Chester University: Overall enrollment is down less than 2%, at 17,275. The school has 3,006 freshmen, up about 14% from last year’s 2,628.

Community colleges

Bucks County Community College: The school has 2,220 full-time students, down 1%. Overall enrollment, which includes part-time students, stands at 5,891 students, up four students over last year.

Community College of Philadelphia: Full-time enrollment is 3,941, up about 2.8%. Overall enrollment is 11,774, up two students from last year.

Delaware County Community College: Full-time enrollment is 2,052, down 4.2%, while overall enrollment stands at 7,995, an 8% decrease.

Montgomery County Community College: The school did not provide a number for this year but said enrollment was tracking similar to last year.

Private colleges

Arcadia University: Overall enrollment is down less than 2%, or 49 students, at 3,006. Freshman enrollment is up 25%, from 389 to 487.

Cabrini University: The university did not comment on overall enrollment numbers. The freshman class is 10% smaller than last year.

Chestnut Hill College: Declined to answer.

Delaware Valley University: Overall enrollment is nearly the same as last year. The school has 446 first-year students, up 18%.

Drexel University: Overall enrollment is down 1.6%, at 23,200. The first-year class is 2,900 students, up 3.5%.

Eastern University: Overall enrollment is up 1,184, or 29%, at 5,271. First-year students are up 105, or 35%, from 295 to 400.

Gwynedd Mercy University: Declined to answer.

Holy Family University: Overall enrollment is down 88 students, or 2.9%, at 2,928 students. Freshman enrollment is 337, down 18, or 5.1%.

Immaculata University: Overall enrollment is down 4% from last year, at 2,370. Traditional full-time freshmen are at 250, down about 25% from last year.

La Salle University: Overall enrollment is 4,000 students, about the same as last year, while freshman enrollment is up 13%.

Moore College of Art & Design: Overall enrollment is 353, about the same as last year. First-year enrollment is 113, a 13% increase and the second-largest incoming class in 30 years.

Neumann University: The school said its overall enrollment is flat, but its freshmen enrollment —392 — is up 9.5%.

Rosemont College: Overall enrollment is up 2% at 772. Freshman enrollment is 83, down 26%, or 30 students, from last year. However, last year was the school’s inaugural year for a baseball team, and it brought in 33 new freshmen.

St. Joseph’s University: Given that the school merged with the University of the Sciences last summer, enrollment is up, but without the merger, it would have been down. The school wouldn’t reveal any numbers.

Thomas Jefferson University: The school did not provide an overall enrollment figure. First-year enrollment is 760, up 11%.

University of the Arts: Declined to answer.

Ursinus College: Full-time enrollment is down about 1%, at 1,500. There are 381 first-year students, down 10%.

Widener University: Overall enrollment is down 7.8%, at 5,416. The school has 533 freshmen, down 9.8%.