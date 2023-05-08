Two men, including one charged with 4 murders, escaped from a Philly jail, police say

Two men escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility on Sunday at 8 p.m., Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney said at a news conference Monday evening.

One, Ameen Hurst, 18, was charged with four homicides, including the killing of Rodney Hargrove, who had just been released from a Philadelphia jail when he was gunned down on prison grounds in 2021.

The other, 24-year-old Nasir Grant, faces drug and gun charges.

Police are requesting help from the public in locating the escapees, and ask anyone with information to call 911 or Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153.