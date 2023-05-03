Philly prison union votes ‘no confidence’ in commissioner as ‘chaos’ continues in jails

The union representing Philadelphia correctional officers were unanimous in a vote of “no confidence” in Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney on Tuesday night, according to David Robinson, the union’s president.

The vote, by Local 159 of AFSCME District Council 33, is only symbolic. However, it reflects ongoing tensions within a jail system that, amid severe staffing shortages, is failing to provide constitutionally required humane conditions for prisoners, a federal monitor has found.

“This is an emergency,” Robinson said. “The chaos in the prisons, it’s gone too far. None of us feels safe. We don’t feel safe for the incarcerated persons, and we don’t feel safe for the staff. It’s time that we take a stand and let the city know how we feel.”

Carney and Mayor Jim Kenney, who appointed her, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday morning.

At City Council budget hearing’s last month, Carney acknowledged that the jails had vacancies for 820 officers, about 40% short of a full complement. But she said that the prisons had modified the recruiting process to attract more applicants, and she was optimistic about a new contract with the union that offered a starting pay boost from $44,135 to $57,370 for those willing to work 12-hour shifts.

Despite those efforts, advocates and the federal monitor describe an ongoing “crisis” in the Philadelphia Department of Prisons (PDP). At least five people have died in custody already this year, including a man who died by suicide and a 33-year-old man, Jamal Collier, who was fatally stabbed during a fight.

“The City’s actions are not responsive to the enormity of PDP’s staffing crisis, and fail to acknowledge the duty imposed on Defendants by this Court to improve working conditions for more than 1,600 employees and reduce the suffering of more than 4,200 people confined in PDP facilities,” the monitor, Cathleen Beltz, wrote in a March 7 report.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.