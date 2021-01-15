The Delaware County Jail Oversight Board appointed a new interim warden to oversee the county jail this week, the first Black executive at the facility in county history.
Esker Tatum, 59, was unanimously approved by the board at its meeting late Wednesday. Tatum replaces Donna Mellon, who served as the interim warden before her retirement Dec. 17.
The George W. Hill Correctional Facility hasn’t had a full-time warden since November 2019, when John Reilly abruptly retired the day after an Inquirer investigation detailed allegations of what his colleagues described as his abusive and racist behavior. Reilly had served as prison superintendent — a position renamed warden under recent changes to the county code — for 11 years.
Tatum previously worked at George W. Hill as a deputy facility administrator employed by the GEO Group, the for-profit firm that operates the jail. Before that, he worked for 25 years with the Federal Bureau of Elections.
“I appreciate the opportunity to contribute to this effort,” Tatum said at the meeting. “I think we have a strong cornerstone here to work form. We can build here.”
Tatum will oversee the jail as it begins to transition from a privately-run facility to one under government control. Last month, the county council approved $410,000 in contracts to two firms, CGL Cos. and Alta Management Services, to oversee that process.
County Chief Executive Howard Lazarus said Tatum would likely serve through early summer, when the company hopes to begin a wider search for a permanent, full-time warden. Tatum has said he plans to apply for that position.