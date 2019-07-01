WASHINGTON — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale launched a run for Congress Monday, filing to challenge U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R., Pa.) in what could become one of the marquee races in the state.
Perry, a four-term congressman aligned with the hard-right Freedom Caucus, narrowly survived his reelection last year, winning by less than three percentage points, after his Harrisburg-based district was redrawn and became much more politically balanced.
Now he is one of national Democrats’ top targets and could face a challenger who has run and won statewide.
“Folks here at home are getting ripped-off by people in Washington,” DePasquale, 48, said in a statement Monday announcing his candidacy. “Wall Street is doing well but the economy isn’t working for everyone. Congress has made it worse by passing tax-cuts that favor the wealthy while doing little to help middle-class people and our seniors. Washington has rigged the system against us and I will fight to change that.”
He pointed to his record as auditor, saying he had en exposed more than $1 billion in waste, fraud and abuse. DePasquale, of York, has been auditor since 2013.
The Pennsylvania Republican party accused DePasquale of using his current office to build his profile at taxpayer expense.
“DePasquale has been a fraud and a failure as auditor general,” state party spokesman Jason Gottesman said in a news release.
George Scott, the Democrat who came close to unseating Perry last year, has said he will not run again. Another Democrat, attorney Tom Brier, has said he will also seek the party nomination in the district, the 10th.