Remember the good old days, when you could run, jump and engage in cardio without a care or concern? But now, all it takes is a slight misstep or poorly planned pivot to bring you to your knees in pain.
As the body matures, years of wear and tear cause the cushiony cartilage surrounding the knee joint to deteriorate. This, coupled with common age-related conditions like arthritis, make the knees prone to stiffness and injury. And while there is no way to undo knee damage, there are exercises to help prevent further degeneration of the joint and neighboring tissue.
If you suffer from sore knees, chances are you shy away from essential exercises like squats and lunges. However, it’s these exact exercises that preserve the integrity and health of the knee joint. The real trick to avoiding knee pain is not to nix lower body activities, but to learn the proper form for keeping the knee in a safe position while moving.
A simple rule to follow when engaging in lower body exercises like a squat, lunge, or step up is to always keep your body weight in your heels. When body weight shifts to the front of the foot, pressure is placed on the knee that often causes a sharp pang of pain. But when your weight stays grounded in your heels, the powerhouse muscles like the glutes, hamstrings, and quads carry the load of the work.
Here are the four must-do movements to add to your weekly workout routine:
Most of our movements take us forward, causing the lateral muscles of the legs to atrophy from inactivity. By introducing lateral exercises into your workout, the stabilizer muscles around the knee are strengthened, which helps keep the joint secure and stable.
- Stand tall with the feet hip-width apart.
- Take a big step to the right. As you step, bend at your knee and keep your body weight in your heels. Hinge back at your hips to activate your glutes and hamstrings as you lower into a side lunge.
- Hold for one count then push through your right heel to return to the starting position. Repeat 10-12 times then practice on your left leg.
The hamstring plays a pivotal role in knee health, with major functions including bending at the knee, controlling the speed and explosiveness in which you run, as well as stopping your body when in motion. Hip bridges help enhance hamstring strength, hip stability, and core power.
- From a supine position, bend your knees so your feet are firmly planted on the floor.
- Push through your heels, lifting your hips off the ground until they form a straight line from shoulders to knees. Squeeze your glutes and hamstrings for an extra boost.
- Hold for two counts then lower your hips until they hover over the ground. Avoid fully dropping your hips to keep your hamstrings and core engaged throughout the entire exercise. Repeat 25 times.
If you are new to squatting, a wall sit is a good starting point. The wall provides back support so you can focus on your form in a fixed position, rather than while in motion.
- Begin by standing with your back against a wall.
- Walk your feet out and lower your body so your thighs are parallel with the floor and your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Hold for 30 seconds, making sure to keep your weight in your heels. For more of a challenge, increase the duration spent holding this squat.
Planks are important for core strength and total body stability. For knees to be healthy, they require other links in the kinetic chain to be strong, too. It’s always wise to add these into your workout when possible.
- Begin in a table top position, stacking your shoulders above your elbows and hips over knees.
- Now step your feet back to move your body into a low plank, keeping the same upper body alignment while maintaining a straight spine and neutral, relaxed neck.
- Hold for 60 seconds.
Ashley Blake Greenblatt, ACE-CPT, is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach. To learn more about her virtual training program, visit ashleyblakefitness.com.