One dead after three rowhouses collapse in Nicetown

Three rowhouses collapsed early Sunday, after a fire and explosion in Nicetown. One person was found dead at the scene.

Two women, located in the initial search and rescue, were hospitalized. One is in critical condition and one is stable, Philadelphia Fire Department Assistant Chief Charles Walker said Sunday morning.

One person was located in the rubble by a search dog, Walker said, and was found to be deceased.

Just before 5 a.m., Philadelphia police and firefighters responded to a report of an explosion on the 1900 block of West Bristol Street. The three homes had crumbled.

So far, more than 10 residents of the area were instructed to evacuate. The two hospitalized women are aged 82 and 62, Philadelphia Fire Department captain Daniel McCarty told NBC10.

At least five homes were affected by the explosion, and the cause remains under investigation. Authorities believe it originated in one house, resulting in the collapse of the two houses adjacent to it, and impacting two additional homes.

A collapse zone has been set up in case of other collateral collapses. Fire marshals, the Department of Licenses and Inspections, and Philadelphia Gas Works were at the scene Sunday morning.

This is a developing story.