Many people hate the feel of masks on their faces, the way they muffle their voices and fog up their glasses. Some black men have argued masks pose their own dangers, particularly in settings where they are already discriminated against and viewed with distrust. Others simply disagree that masks are necessary, or question the efficacy of homemade coverings. An unmasked man was dragged off a SEPTA train, as the transit agency fumbled the rollout of its policy. A New Jersey man became the first to be arrested for failing to wear a mask at Wawa.