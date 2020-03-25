The mask shortage is scary. Over the past week, first responders in New Jersey were told to buy painters’ masks to protect themselves, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health was reaching out to the mining industry for masks. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started recommending homemade face masks as a “crisis response” option for health-care workers, saying that items such as bandanas and scarves could be used in place of more official gear like surgical masks as a “last resort.”